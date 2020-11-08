The Purge Season 5 or the Forever Purge, Will it be the last instalment of Series?

The Purge Season 5 – The first installment of the very famous The Purge franchise came in 2013, starting the Purge series. This franchise is now a consistent force in pop culture. Carrying a high concept idea of a society where all crime is made legal for one annual 12 hour period, the movies aren’t exactly in the best light of humanity, suggesting that the only thing that has saved us from becoming psychopathic criminals is the fear of social convention, but the movies have provided awesome entertainment for thriller and horror craving audience and developing an interesting continuity over the years by the 4 movies released previously.

Soon the legacy is going to expand as the fifth installment is on its way and going to release at some point in 2021. Which would be The Purge 5 a.k.a. The Forever Purge.

Like every other franchise, The Purge series has also been inclined to maintain secrecy and not providing much information before the release, but there are a few things which we know about the upcoming purge.

The next Purge would be called “The Forever Purge”

The purge movies have always kept things simple when it comes to titles. All the names are 3 or 4-word names. The Forever Purge maintaining the tradition sounds pretty cool and it doesn’t fail to convey the tone of the series in pretty horrifying concept.

The Forever Purge is going to be the final purge movie

In late 2018, series creator and writer James DeMonaco confirmed that The Forever Purge would be the last of the big-screen sequels. Saying “I think it’s a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

The plot of The Forever Purge would be moving out of the city

The purge movies to date have well-utilized metropolitan environments for the various movies, but it looks things are changing up a little bit in The Forever Purge. It has been confirmed by the trades that the developing sequel will be moving away from urban areas.

