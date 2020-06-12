The PS5 is huge, according to internet detectives

Sony has finally shown off what the PlayStation 5 will look like, but there’s one very big question about the design that’s still unclear: just how big is the PlayStation 5?

We’ll likely have to wait until Sony gives official dimensions (or shows the physical box next to something else for scale) of the controversial design to know for sure, but that isn’t stopping fans on the internet from doing their best to estimate things. And based on early guesses, the PS5 is going to be huge — perhaps even the biggest mainstream console in years.

The image below, created by Reddit user u/GREBO7, shows an estimate of how the PS5 fares compared to other recent Xbox and PlayStation consoles, including the upcoming Xbox Series X. Noticeably, the Playstation 5 is incredibly tall, with a ResetEra thread estimating it at over 14 inches in height. And while it is thinner than the fridge-like Xbox Series X, it’s hard to deny that the PS5 is still pretty huge, even compared to infamously large consoles like the original PS3 and Xbox One.

And while Sony is planning to offer a slimmer version of the PS5 that lacks a disc drive, even that model is still massive compared to the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, as a mock-up from HDTVtest’s Adam Fairclough on Twitter shows, via Polygon.

The estimates that fans have made so far are based on comparing the sizes of USB-A ports and disc drives — two physical elements shown on the PS5 — to other consoles (the dimensions of which we do have), and scaling the sizes from there. It’s possible that Sony’s console is smaller than these mock-ups show, given that USB-A ports and Blu-ray discs have standard sizes. But unless these marketing images from Sony are wildly incorrect, they’re probably pretty good approximations of what to expect this fall.

In other words, you might want to start clearing some room on your TV stand.