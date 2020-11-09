The Orville Season 3, What does the new season brings with it?

The Orville Season 3 – The Orville has been given a green signal for a third run. Seth’s loved sci-fi comedy-drama The Orville is revving up for more space adventures. This time the show will be aired on Hulu instead of Fox and it would require Hulu subscription to watch the show. The basic package will set you back $5.99 a month.

Moreover, Hulu has also posted a tweet on its official Twitter handle regarding returning of Orville with season 3. Here is it:

. ___

___/ ___

/ ‘—’

‘–_______–’

/

/

/

/

/

/ #TheOrville

season 3 is

coming to

Hulu as an

original series! pic.twitter.com/Lh4ttpp0pf

— Hulu (@hulu) July 20, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Who’s in The Orville Season 3?

The brains behind the show and as well as one of its stars, MacFarlane will be returning as “Captain Ed Mercer” and we expect “Commander Kelly Grayson” played by Adriana Palicki, “Lieutenant Commander Bortus” played by Peter Macon, “Klyden” played by Chad l Coleman, “Doctor Claire Fin” played by Penny Johnson Jerald, “Lieutenant Talla Keyali” played by Jessica Szohr, “Issac” played by Mark Jackson, “Lieutenant Gordan Malloy” played by Scott Grimes and “Lieutenant commander John LaMarr played by J Lee.

And there is a new face being added to the cast, 13 Reasons Why fame Anne Winters as a character called “Charly Burke”.

When is the season going to premiere?

It was announced in 2019 that The Orville Season 3 has been delayed. In a statement, MacFarlane said: “The Orville has been a labor of love for me, and there are two companies which have supported that vision in a big way: 20th Century Fox Television, where I’ve had a deal since the start of my career, and Fox Broadcasting Company, now Fox Entertainment, which has been my broadcast home for over 20 years.”

“My friends at the network understood what I was trying to do with this series, and they’ve done a spectacular job of marketing, launching and programming it for these past two seasons.

“But as the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network. So we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show.”

We were promised that it would hit screens in the latter half of 2020, but production has been halted because of the global situation, so there’s a strong possibility that we could be looking at a 2021 premiere.

Episodes in The Orville Season 3, How many will be there?

Season three will have fewer episodes as compared to the season two which had 12 episodes, but the episodes will have an extra 10-minute runtime. MacFarlane previously suggested that could be that case on Twitter but that doesn’t mean we’ll be getting feature-length episodes anytime soon.

Also Read: The Orville Season 3 Confirms its renewal, soon to release

The post The Orville Season 3, What does the new season brings with it? by Abby Levenson appeared first on The TeCake.