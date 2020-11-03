The Order season 3 renewed or cancelled?

The Order is a Canadian-American horror drama television series. The series is created by Dennis Heaton and written by Shelley Eriksen, Jennica Harper, Rachel Langer, Jason Filiatrault, Penny Gummerson, and Dennis Heaton. It is a 2019 Netflix series. Till now 2 seasons have released. Both seasons received positive reviews. Now the anticipation for season 3 is all-time high among the audience.

When will The Order season 3 hit screen?

As per sources, there has been no official news on the renewal of season 3. The creators have not given any updates regarding the new season. This does not mean that The Order season 3 will not happen; it just isn’t in the cards at this time. There are a lot of reasons for Netflix to do another season. Till then the audience keeps fingers crossed for another season.

What would be the expected story of The Order season 3?

At the end of season 2 lots of questions were left unanswered. Alyssa and her faith are one of the main ones. Since season 3 has not been announced yet, it difficult to predict the story. If season 3 is renewed in the future then the audience can expect it to pick from where it left in the last season. But nothing cannot be confirmed till official announcements are made.

What would be the expected cast of The Order season 3?

It’s hard to determine the cast of season 3 as till now no official announcement has been made whether the season is happening or not. Whether the creators bring back the originals or they go with an entirely new cast the audience will have to wait till the official announcements are made.

Brief background of The Order –

The series follows college student Jack Morton. He joined a Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. This is a secret society that teaches and practices magic. As he goes more deeply into the organization he comes to know about dark family secrets and an underground battle between magical dark arts and werewolves.

The main characters include – Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Max Martini, Louriza Tronco.

