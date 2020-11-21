The movies and the awards gained by the actor Naga Chaitanya

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is an Indian film actor who mainly known in Telugu pictures. He is the son of the popular Telugu actor Nagarjuna. Naga Chaitanya was born 23 November 1986. He is one of the well known fresh actors in Telugu industry. He has done many successful films and also received many awards. Naga Chaitanya made his debut in Telugu in a film named Josh in 2009. In 2017, he got married to actress Samantha Akkineni. Samantha is also a famous actress in the south Indian film industry.

Films by Naga Chaitanya

His debut was released in 2009, in a film called Josh and played the role of Sathya. After that, in 2010, he starred in a Tamil movie named Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa as a guest role as Himself and also in Ye Maaya Chesave as Karthik. In 2011, 100% Love as Balu Mahendra, in Dhada as Vishwa and Bejawada as Shiva Krishna. In 2013, Tadakha, a role named Karthik. In 2014, Manam, as Nagarjuna and Radha Mohan, in Autonagar Surya as Surya, in Oka Laila Kosam as Karthik. In 2015, Dohchay, as Chandu. In 2015, in the film Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini he made a Cameo appearance as Himself. In 2016, Premam as Vikram Vatsalya, in Aatadukundam Raa he made a Cameo appearance as Himself and in Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo as DCP Rajinikanth Muralidhar. In 2017, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham as Shiva and in Yuddham Sharanam as Arjun. In 2018, Mahanati as Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Shailaja Reddy Alludu as Chaitanya (Chaithu) and in Savyasachi as Vikram Aditya. In 2019, Majili as Poorna Chandra Rao, in Oh! Baby as Young Chanti and in Venky Mama as Capt. Karthik Shivaram Veeramachineni.

Awards won by Naga Chaitanya

In 2009, he received an award from Filmfare Awards South and also from CineMAA Awards for the film Josh as the Best Male Debut. In 2010, from South Scope Cinemas Awards as Rising Star of South for Ye Maaya Chesave. In 2014, from the SIIMA Awards as Best Actor (Critics) for Manam and Nandi Awards as Best Supporting Actor for Manam. In 2015, from Zee Telugu 10th Anniversary Awards as Youth Icon of the Decade. In 2016 from TSR – TV9 National Film Awards as Special Appreciation Hero Award. In 2017 from Santosham Film Awards as Best Actor. In 2019 from TSR – TV9 National Film Awards as Special Jury Award for Sailaja Reddy Alludu.

