The most interesting new Android 11 features so far

Google has actually launched the very first designer sneak peek for Android 11, the following variation of its mobile os. It’s the earliest Google has actually ever before done a sneak peek similar to this, so the updates right here aren’t that front-facing, however Google’s making some huge pledges, like enhanced assistance for 5G, far better personal privacy features, and also new messaging user interfaces.

Also: this is actually, actually a sneak peek indicated for designers just– it’s simply for the Pixel 2, 3, 3A, or 4, and also it can just be mounted with a complete flash that will certainly clean all your information. In various other words, you should not mount this on your primary gadget, unless you like making use of a damaged phone.

Fortunately, we’ve obtained an extra Pixel around and also collected some cool features in the very early beta. Here’s what’s new so far:

Bubbles– Reminiscent of Facebook’s conversation heads, the “bubbles” function was initially indicated to be component of Android 10 in 2014. It’s a new UI for messaging applications that allows you maintain numerous discussions conveniently obtainable anywhere with a drifting bubble. Right currently, it appears that simply Google’s very own messaging application has assistance, however the suggestion is that any kind of application– like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or Signal– might make the most of the function.

Conversations– To support the bubbles there is a new discussions area of the notice color that bursts out new messages right into their very own location in advance of all your e-mails, Instagram suches as, and also application updates. The suggestion is to make the interaction components of your phone much more available since, well, it’s a phone, which’s what it does– assist you speak with individuals.

Better application approvals– Taking a web page out of iphone’s publication, Android 11 is including the choice to simply provide applications short-term authorization to your microphone, place, and also electronic camera information. It’s a straightforward enhancement, however one that makes Android a great deal much more safe.

Screen recording– Google currently had a variation of this in Android 10’s betas that really did not make its means to the last variation. But display recording is back and also has an entire expensive UI this time around, which suggests that the function might ultimately be delivering in Android11 It essentially does what it claims on the container: documents your display.

Smaller adjustments and also tweaks:

Automated dark setting toggles.

A new Motion Sense motion for the Pixel 4 to stop briefly or play songs.

An “boosted touch level of sensitivity” establishing for the Pixel 4, indicated for usage with display savers.

The choice to pin applications to the top of the share sheet is back from the Android 10 beta.

Turning on plane setting no more detaches Bluetooth audio links.

XDA Developers reports that there’s additionally a concealed new screenshot UI, however it’s not made it possible for by default (or completely useful yet).

There are additionally plenty much more adjustments that are merely under the hood, like far better assistance for folding, falls, and also pinhole screens, 5G assimilation, scoped storage space, enhanced personal privacy and also safety and security, and also much more. We’ll remain to upgrade this blog post as even more concealed features in Android 11 are found in the coming days.

But bear in mind: the existing Android 11 designer beta is a really early variation of what we’ll be obtaining later on this year, so do not obtain your hopes up for any kind of significant new features or huge redesigns right now– anticipate Google to have plenty even more to state on that particular front when Google I/O wallow May.