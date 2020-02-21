The Most Exciting Gaming Phones in 2020

Mobile gaming is the “most” branch of the global gaming industry today. It is the most lucrative – its revenues are expected to exceed those of PC and console gaming combined in the coming years. It has the widest audience – there are 3 billion-plus smartphone owners, and most of them install at least one game on their phone within a week after purchasing it. And it is the most widely defined, considering that it covers everything from hyper casual games and Live Casino Games India to complex MMOs, battle arenas, and first-person shooters.

The insane growth of mobile gaming in the last decade or so has made it a question of time when the first “gaming” smartphone is released. And it finally happened a couple of years ago, with handsets like the Razer Phone, the Nubia Red Magic, and Xiaomi’s Black Shark hit the market. While the number of dedicated gaming smartphone models is still very low, there are a few notable examples set to be released this year, too, that deserve our attention.

ASUS ROG Phone 3

Every gamer knows the ROG (Republic of Gamers) product line released by Taiwanese consumer electronics giant ASUS. A couple of years ago, ASUS released its first ROG smartphone built with gaming performance in mind – and this year, the third generation of the handset is to be expected with even more goodies for gaming enthusiasts.

The ROG Phone 3 will have a pretty standard flagship configuration – it is expected to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 2K 6.59” screen, a massive battery, and 256 gigabytes of internal storage paired with 8GB of RAM. What makes it most interesting is its partnership with Google: it will come preloaded with Stadia, Google’s cloud gaming service. For now, Stadia will come with the phones sold in countries where the service is available, of course.

Nubia Red Magic 4 (5G)

Nubia is expected to release its fourth-generation gaming phone sometime this year with a big surprise – a 144Hz screen. Currently, 90Hz is something like an industry standard and 120Hz is considered big.

While there are few leaks and rumours about the potential specs of the phone (that it will have 16GB of RAM, for example), it is expected to have 5G capabilities and active cooling – very welcome additions to a phone aimed at hardcore gamers.

Xiaomi Black Shark 3

Finally, let’s take a look at what the third-generation of Xiaomi’s Black Shark, expected to be perhaps the most exciting gaming phone to hit the market this year – keeping in mind, of course, that all this information is based on leaks and rumours.

If the news is true, the Black Shark 3 will come with a 2K 120Hz display, with the option to run at 60 and 90Hz and 1080p. It is expected to have a generous hardware configuration under its hood, with 16GB of RAM and at least 128GB of internal storage. There is no word on what chipset the phone will use but it is rumoured that it will be 5G-capable, and will also have a generous battery to power all this gaming force.

The Black Shark 3 is expected to be presented sometime in the first half of this year – unless, of course, its release is pushed back by force majeure.