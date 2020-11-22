The most awaited The Family Man season 2, when is it coming?

Family Man follows the story of Srikant Tiwari, who works as a senior analyst at Fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), part of India’s National Intelligence Agency (NIA). He is a married man with two children, and the first season follows an investigation into the terrorist attacks, at the same time following his unsettled family life. The show is inspired by real newspaper articles

The Family Man playing the role of Manoj Bajpayee is ready to return to Amazon Prime with another exciting story. According to reports, the series will delve deeper into the story of the characters. It is said to be exciting and there will be many changes that keep fans on the edge of their seats throughout the season. The show will also feature a new character played by the famous south Indian actress Samantha Akkineni.

Family Man Season 2 Storyline

The story will continue from the climax of the big cliffhanger of season 1. Delhi’s finale hangs loose due to the imminent chemical attack and what will happen next will be shown in the series. Srikant’s relationship with Suchitra will be strained and fans will eventually find out what happened between Suchitra and Arvind that night. Sikantant’s career will be in jeopardy as Kareem’s girlfriend will release the video publicly containing evidence regarding Kareem’s death and the current state of work for Zulfiqar to be revealed.

When will the new season publish?

Family Man Season 2 playing the role of Manoj Bajpai will be released somewhere in late 2020 or early 2021. However, the exact date of the program to be shown is still under scrolls.

Characters of the new season

The exhibition features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Shararib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer, Dalip Tahil as Ali, Akkani Alha

How many episodes will the second season have?

As with the first season, the second installment will have 10 episodes in total.

