The Majestic Horsehead Nebula and the Magnificent Flame Nebula

Photographer

sjrichard

Email

sjchua.richard@gmail.com

Location of picture

Sabah, Malaysia

Date/Time of picture

27-28/12/2019 & &15/01/2020

Equipment

Rover80 mm f6 Triplet APO combined with 0.8 xReducer/ placed on iOptron CEM25 P. ZWO ASI294 MCPro asthe imaging cam along with Optolong L-eNhance filter.

Description

This four-hour astro-photo was meticulously tackled a variety of unique evenings covering from as very early as December 2019 up until the mid of January 2020 because of incredibly inadequate climate condition. It was after that thoroughly set apart the high quality belows from the inadequate belows prior to piling them with each other in DeepSky Stacker and post-processed in Photoshop and PixInsight.

GROUPS

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & Galaxy Pictures

