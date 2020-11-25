The Little Mermaid Live: a live performance to be remembered by the audience for long!

The Little Mermaid Live! is a musical television special created for ABC. It is also called The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! It is based on the film Little Mermaid (1989). Done and Dusted produced the film and Hamish Hamilton directed the film. The hybrid format special was performed in front of a live audience on the Disney Lot. The film was projected on a giant projection surface. Live performances of the songs from the film were there.

It aired on ABC on 5th November 2019. It was a part of the Wonderful World Disney brand. 9.1 million viewers watched it according to research. It became the highest-rated made-for-TV musical on any network. Due to the limited amount of live portions it received mixed reviews. It was the highest-rated entertainment telecast.

The Little Mermaid Live Development –

In May 2017 ABC announced plans for broadcasting the live adaptation. It would be for 2 hours. It would intertwine the film with live musical performances. Cutting-edge technology will be used. The format would be similar to the live concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. It would have a screening of the film along with live accompaniment by celebrities and guest musicians.

It was announced that the live has been postponed due to a budget issue in August 2017.

ABC announced that the project has been revived in August 2019 to mark the 30th anniversary of the film’s original release. The date of release was announced.

The director said it will be a half-live musical and half-original animated feature. The audience will be invited to a Little Mermaid “dive-in theater”. It is built on the Disney lot in Burbank California.

The Little Mermaid Live who all can be seen –

Auliʻi Cravalho as Ariel

Graham Phillips as Prince Eric

Queen Latifah as Ursula

Shaggy as Sebastian

John Stamos as Chef Louis

Amber Riley as Emcee

Dominique Kelley as Grimsby

Bagel as Max

