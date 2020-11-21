The Last Kingdom: Who plays the Uhtred of Bebbanburg in this series?

The German born actor, Alexander Dreymon is very well known for playing the role Uhtred of Bebbanburg in the historical television series The Last Kingdom. His stellar performance in The Last Kingdom has established him as one among the list of the fine actors in the present times.

Alexander Dreymon is also known for his other roles as Christopher and His Kind and American Horror Story: Coven. He also made an appearance in the WWII film titled as Resistance.

Quick facts about Alexander Dreymon

Name: Alexander Doetsch

Birth Date: 7 February 1983

Present age: 37 years old

Birth place: Germany

Education: Drama Centre London

Famous as: Actor

Years active: 2010–present

Net worth: $4 million

Early life of Alexander Dreymon

Alexander Dreymon was born in Germany, he later grew up in the US, France, and Switzerland. He has trained for three years at the Drama Centre in London.

Alexander and the Greek actress Tonia Sotiropoulou were in a relationship from the year 2010 to 2012.

What about his career?

Dreymon made his stage appearance in London and Paris. He made his debut in the French one-off-drama Ni reprise, ni échangée. He has also acted in the British movie Christopher and His Kind alongside Matt Smith. He has also worked in independent movies. He has played the role of Luke Ramsey in American Horror Story’s season 3.

He is best known for his role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg who is the protagonist in the series The Last Kingdom which premieres on Netflix.

Who is Uhtred in the series The Last Kingdom, played by Alexander Dreymon?

Played by Alexander Dreymon, Uhtred of Bebbanburg is the main protagonist in the historical series, The Last Kingdom. Uhtred the Bold was an ealdorman of all Northumbria from the early years of 1006 to 1016. Uhtred is said to have spent most of his life dedicating in protecting the northern border from the Scots fighting against the Danes.

The Last Kingdom is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories. The premise of the upcoming fifth season which is in production will continue the plot of Uhtred’s story as he continues his quest in England beyond Bebbanburg.You can watch the four seasons of the series, The Last Kingdom available for streaming on Netflix.

The post The Last Kingdom: Who plays the Uhtred of Bebbanburg in this series? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.