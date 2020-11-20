The Last Kingdom: Netflix renews the historical drama for its fifth season

Netflix has renewed the iconic British historical fiction television series, The Last Kingdom for its fifth season. Based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories series of novels, the series is produced by Chrissy Skinns. The series was renewed for a fifth series on 7 July 2020.

The executive producer, Nigel Marchant talks about the upcoming season: “We are really proud of The Last Kingdom, which continues to entertain audiences all over the world. We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for season five on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his quest.”

Available for streaming on Netflix and BBC Two, season 5 according to the producers will ensue the “greatest heartbreak” in the plot of Uhtred.

What can we expect from the upcoming season?

The upcoming season is expected to bring back the ensemble cast of the series. This will include

Rowley as Finan,

Joseph Millson as Uthred’s uncle,

Ian Hart as Berocca,

Toby Regbo as Aethelred,

Stefanie Hartini as Eadith

Jamie Blackley as Eardwulf

Besides this, the series might also bring back Timothy Innes, Emily Cox and Eliza Butterworth. As of now, the release date of season 5 is not available. It will have a total of 10 episodes in total. The premise will be based The Saxon Stories: Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer and is expected to cover the stories of Books 9 and 10.

The arc of the fifth season will continue Uhtred’s story as he will continue his quest in England beyond Bebbanburg. He will also guide King Edward’s son, Aethelstan to become a warrior. In season 4, Uhtred had fought against the Viking invaders, and the death of Aethelred of Mercia had left the kingdom quite vulnerable.

Is the trailer of the coming season of The Last Kingdom available?

As of now, the trailer for the fifth season is not available. The trailer of The Last Kingdom season 5 is expected to arrive in the month leading up to the show’s premiere.

As the series is gearing up for its next season, you can watch the previous seasons of The Last Kingdom exclusively on Netflix.

