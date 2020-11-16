The Last Dance season 2: Is it cancelled or renewed for second season?

The Last Dance was a major hit between the basketball addicts and even others. It was one of the sports documentaries that made its way to the heart of its viewers. The show first released on April 19, 2020, in ESPN and later in Netflix. The show was supposed to premiere in June 2020 but due to novel pandemic, it released two months prior. Jason Hehir directed this documentary. It had a rating of 96% in rotten tomatoes and received many positive critics from its audience.

As of now, the fans are pondering over the question of a second season. However, there has been no official announcement regarding season two of Last Dance. Further, we know The Last Dance season 2 is not cancelled. There are still hopes from the team to release a new season. We will update you about the new season of Last Dance as soon as any information is received.

What is the storyline of Last Dance?

The show is a sports documentary and the first season was based on the life and career of the titular basketball hero Michael Jordan. The Last Dance focused on the journey of the Chicago Bulls with Jordan. His success years were known to every kid who has a passion for basketball. Further seeing the whole story in your screens was well appreciated by everyone. However, the second season is unlikely to portray Michael Jordan once again and the fans are expecting to see another legend Kobe Bryant who unfortunately passed away this year in an air crash. The show is expected to show his career as even though he passed away and interviews are not possible, his legend still lives on in the hearts of many.

Other updates on The Last Dance

The Last Dance season 2 is still not confirmed by the team but we can expect the show to air in the year 2021 if a second season is on the way. The sports documentary is likely to present the life of the legend Kobe Bryant in its next season. The fans will have to wait further to get more information.

The cast of The Last Dance season 2 is likely to show Kobe Bryant’s personal life and career. We might also get to see the legend Michael Jordan once again in season 2 as he was a close friend of Bryant and will have things to say about the legend.

