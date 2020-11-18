The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 premiere date pushed to 2021 by Hulu

The fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, originally adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name is currently under production. The filiming of the series was halted till late August in lieu of the ongoing pandemic. Hulu has announced that this delay in production has pushed the premiere date of season 4 of the series to 2021.

The award-winning series, The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for season 4 in June, 2019 via a tweet, “You did this, Resistors. Praise be. Season 4 of The #HandmaidsTale is happening!” After two weeks of filming in early 2020, the production was called off.

Is the trailer for season 4 available?

While the trailer for the upcoming season is not available, you can watch the teaser trailer released by Hulu from the early stages of shooting.

June Osborne says in the trailer, “Change isn’t going to come easy, this war isn’t going to win itself.” This reveals that the coming season has something grand planned ahead of it.

What can we expect from season 4 of The Handmaids Tale?

The fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale was announced on 26th of July, 2019. The series is now scheduled to premiere sometime in 2021, but the release date is not released as of now.

In the coming season, some new characters have joined the cast. This includes McKenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House) as Mrs. Keyes. McKenna Grace will play a recurring character in the series. She will play the much young and compliant wife of a much older commander.

The characters who will be seen in season 4 of The Handmaids Tale are

Elizabeth Moss as June Osborne

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy,

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia,

O.T. Fagbenle as Luke,

Alexis Bledel as Emily and

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Waterford.

The coming season will focus on the plot of June played by Elizabeth Moss who had survived from the gunshot wound as she was trying to save the children and women of Gilead to transfer them safely to Canada. Her husband Luke will take a revenge in Fred in the coming season. The hiatus period was actively used by the writers to complete the script of the upcoming season 4. Stay tuned with tecake for more updates on The Handmaid’s Tale season 4.

