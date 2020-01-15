The Grus Quartet (Galaxy) (NGC 7552, 7582, 7590, 7599)

Photographer

barretosmed

Email

barretosmed@hotmail.com

Location of picture

MUNHOZ – MG – BRAZIL

Date/Time of picture

07/27/2019

Equipment

Apo 150 mm triplet Qhy 16200 15 L 500″ 43 RGB 300 “

Description

Located in the Grus Constellation, are all 4 spiral nebula. Further up we have NGC 7552, the tiniest of the 3 listed below is ngc 7590, with its companion beside ngc7599 The most main as well as most researched of them is NGC7582 NGC 7582 is a kind 2 Seyfert galaxy, such a category is because of the truth that the galaxy has an exceptionally brilliant supermassive main great void really comparable to a quasar (most energised items in deep space). The great void of NGC7582 has to do with 10 million times the mass of our sunlight.

Website

https://www.astrobin.com/full/1hgejw/B/?nc=user

.

.

.

GROUPS

Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(************************************* )(******************************************** )(************************************************* )(********************************************* & )&(************************************************** )Pictures

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

About barretosmed

NATURAL OF BARRETOS, I LIVE TODAY IN SAO PAULO.

AMATEUR, medical as well as radiologist ASTRONOMER. ASTROBIN: https://www.astrobin.com/users/Fernando_Menezes/. FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100014419487496 &#(******************************

);. &#(******************************

);. &#(******************************

);. &#(******************************

);.