The Devil Is a Part Timer: What is the series about?

The Devil Is a Part-Timer is a Japanese light novel series written by Satoshi Wagahara and demonstrated by Oniku (written as 029). ASCII Media Works has published the series in Japan, while Yen Press has published the series in North America.

What are the different adaptations?

The story is about Satan trying to take over the world of Ente Isla, but when he had to face the Hero Emilia, he is forced to go back through a gate that transports him to modern-day Tokyo, Japan. To survive and find a way to return to Ente Isla, Satan names himself as Sadao Maou and gets part-time employment at a fast-food restaurant called MgRonald’s, a copy of McDonald’s. There have been two manga adaptations published by ASCII Media Works in Dengeki Daioh and Dengeki Maoh. A 13-episode anime adaptation produced by White Fox and directed by Naoto Hosoda aired between April and June 2013.

What is the story of the series?

The anime series, The Devil Is a Part-Timer, is based around Demon Lord Satan, who got defeated in the last battle and escaped into the human world using a dimensional portal. In a world full of humans, he tries his best to hide his identity by being a regular fast-food employee. Stuck in modern-day Tokyo, Satan is eager to take revenge. However, in this world, he is powerless and cannot use his magic. Therefore, he has to work hard and serve as a part-time worker to live in this world. If he wants to conquer the world, he will have to stay socially inclined. In this journey, he comes across Emi Yusa, who, in reality, is Emilia, the one who removed him from his throne. The story revolves around the main characters who have arrived in this world from another dimension, who eventually get used to daily life the same way as humans.

