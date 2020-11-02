The Darkest Minds 2: Will Fox Studios develop a sequel to The Darkest Minds?

Produced by 20th century Fox Studios, the sequel to the 2018 movie, The Darkest Minds is in discussion. But the movie has not been greenlit yet.

Helmed by, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, this is a science fiction thriller which takes place in a dystopic world. Yuh Nelson is considering to adapt the other YA novels of Alexandra Bracken. Bracken’s sci-fi novel The Darkest Minds had set the premise for the movie of the same name helmed by Yuh Nelson. And for a possible sequel to this 2018 movie, Yuh Nelson is considering to adapt Bracken’s sequel to the original novel, ‘Never Fade’ and ‘In the Afterlight’.

Jennifer Yuh Nelson talks about her plans for the sequel, and this is what she said:

“There are quite a few more books in the series. But it is one of those things where … I have worked on franchises before and never ever in all of that time have I said, ‘We are gonna hold off on all of that stuff because we are gonna save it for the next movie.’”

Yuh Nelson is planning to work with other sequels in this novel franchise, and she is looking forward to working with the original cast again.

What can we expect from The Darkest Minds 2?

The second movie is likely to adapt the next novel of Bracken’s novel series, i.e., ‘Never Fade’.

It is also expected that the sequel will bring back many of the cast members, including the mind controlling orange-eyed teenager Ruby. According to the novel series, the characters who appear in the sequel are, Ruby Daly, Liam Stewart, Clancy Gray, and Chubs.

Besides them, we can also expect to see Amandla Stenberg, Harris Dickinson, Patrick Gibson, and Skylan Brooks in the sequel. Many new faces are expected to join the cast.

It is likely that Jennifer Yuh Nelson will be back to direct the sequel to The Darkest Minds. While the original movie was taken up in 2014, the production took 4 years to release on August 3, 2018. Till now, the sequel is not officially discussed, and we will have to wait longer for the sequel.

Is the trailer for The Darkest Minds 2 available?

As of now, the trailer for ‘The Darkest Minds’ 2 is not available. Till then, you can watch the trailer to the 2018 movie, The Darkest Minds.

