The Christmas Tree Cluster, Fox Fur Nebula and Cone Nebula in Monoceros (NGC 2264)

Photographer
Bijan Moravej alahkami
bijan.astronomy2014 @gmail. com
Location of picture
Iran,Esfahan
Date/Time of picture
2019/12/13
Equipment
The Christmas Tree Cluster, Fox Fur Nebula and Cone Nebula in Monoceros
Description
These fantastic clouds constructed from hydrogen gases load this landscape in the Monoceros constellation. This nebula lies concerning 2700 light-years far from the planet. Canon 200 mm L f/2.8 @ f/4 Canon EOS 6D Modded Mount: Sky-Watcher NEQ6 60 * 5min for overall 300 minutes (5Hours) ISO 1600 Software: PixInsight,Photoshop Location: Iran, Isfahan
Website
https://skypix.org/view/FA/94926 aspx
.
.
.
GROUPS
Astronomy Pictures: Sky & &(******************************* )(************************************* )(*********************************************** )(************************************** & )&GalaxyPictures . 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;. 
;.
Add Comment