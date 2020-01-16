The Christmas Tree Cluster, Fox Fur Nebula and Cone Nebula in Monoceros (NGC 2264)

Photographer

Bijan Moravej alahkami

Email

bijan.astronomy2014 @gmail. com

Location of picture

Iran,Esfahan

Date/Time of picture

2019/12/13

Equipment

The Christmas Tree Cluster, Fox Fur Nebula and Cone Nebula in Monoceros

Description

These fantastic clouds constructed from hydrogen gases load this landscape in the Monoceros constellation. This nebula lies concerning 2700 light-years far from the planet. Canon 200 mm L f/2.8 @ f/4 Canon EOS 6D Modded Mount: Sky-Watcher NEQ6 60 * 5min for overall 300 minutes (5Hours) ISO 1600 Software: PixInsight,Photoshop Location: Iran, Isfahan

Website

https://skypix.org/view/FA/94926 aspx

