The Cast of Succession on Their Favorite Lines!!

The Logan family – known for managing the biggest media and entertainment company in the creation. Nevertheless, their world changes when their father steps down from the company.

Succession’s third season will once again be helmed by Peep Show’s Jesse Armstrong. The show, which is a dark drama and a mix of hilariously black satire follows the catastrophes of the Roy family.

They are a dysfunctional group who spend their days killing each other in the back in a bid to become the head of the family’s global media empire when chief Logan Roy steps down or dies at his desk.

Even over a year after its second season finale, all are still speaking about Succession. Fans & audience are invested in the high stakes world of the Roy family as they deceive one another and epic make power grabs. The Emmy-winning program has been renewed for its 3rd season, hence fans are now interested to know, when are we getting to watch season 3?

Has Season 3 Started Filming?

Succession’s 3rd season was supposed to start shooting in April 2020 in New York City but later was postponed briefly in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. HollywoodLife spoke solely with Ruck, who plays Connor Roy, in October 2020 and he told that season 3 was expected to start shooting “in the middle of Nov. in New York.”

What Will Happen In Season 3?

Details about season 3 have been kept secretive, given how its 2nd season ended. Kendall was deemed to take the blame and go Waystar-Royco in a move that shows the world that the company is striving to make amends in the wake of the sail ships scandal coverup.

The third season would explore the outcome of Kendall exposing his dad and the rest of the family preferring sides. There is a lot to dive into with the Roys, including Roman’s complex relationship with his dad. Given that he performs Logan Roy, it is not a surprise that Brian Cox knows what happens in season 3.

Is There A Premiere Date Yet?

HBO has not declared a premiere date for the 3rd season at the moment. Alan said HollywoodLife that he expected season 3 to release sometime in 2021. The entire cast is expected to come back, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Hiam Abbass, and J. Smith-Cameron.

The post The Cast of Succession on Their Favorite Lines!! by Jason Goldberg appeared first on The TeCake.