The Black-ish director “Kenya Barris”, his net worth and more?

Born on August 9, 1974, in Inglewood, California, Kenya Barris is an American Director, Producer, and Actor. Many famous and critically acclaimed shows are created by Barris and the list of his works is awesome which also includes the critically acclaimed Black-ish, the award-winning series also has two spinoffs by the names Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. He also produced the show “America’s Next Top Model” and is also the co-creator of the show. The Game, Girlfriends, Soul Food are some of his finest. Barris also wrote the movie Girls Trip and he is the co-producer of the movie Little.

In 2020, Barris made his acting presentation in an arrangement created without help from anyone else and requested by Netflix. Named “BlackAF”, it co-stars Rashida Jones and Iman Benson. It is additionally reported that they will make another side project of Black-ish, Old-ish. In October 2020, Barris declared that he’ll compose, produce and direct the biopic on jokester Richard Pryor for MGM, making his component first time at the helm for it too. His Khabako Ink Society organization is right now peering toward an arrangement with ViacomCBS.

Also Read: “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris turned-star of his own Netflix series “blackAF”

What are some of Barris’s accomplishments?

Kenya Barris has won many awards in his line of work being one of the bests. Some of his accomplishments are here.

In 2018, he gave $1 million to Clark Atlanta University and was allowed a privileged doctorate in others conscious letters.

Dark ish won a few NAACP Image Awards. It was named best parody arrangement and Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson took acting distinctions. Dark ish was the champ of the Entertainment and Children’s Peabody Award in 2016. Barris and Black-ish additionally won the 2017 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

Kenya Barris was selected for a similar honour in 2018. He was likewise named for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2016, a Gold Derby Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television Comedy in 2016, and a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy Black-ish in 2014. In 2016, Barris won the Rod Serling Award for Advancing Social Justice Through Popular Media.

Kenya Barris Net Worth

Kenya Barris being such a huge director and producer, is big in the game as he has given a number of hits then and now so this all resulting in his net worth being around $75 million.

The post The Black-ish director “Kenya Barris”, his net worth and more? by Abby Levenson appeared first on The TeCake.