The Best Anime of Every Genre That’s Ever Made!!

It is said that Love comes in all forms, and so do people’s tastes in romantic television series. A few people like true romances, some like romcoms, and some like to cry a whole lot. Fortunately, you can find all of these in anime all in one show.

From dramas to tearjerkers, there is a romantic anime out there for almost everyone. If you’re looking for something to watch on Valentine’s Day or any other day of the year, no worries, we’ve put together our favourites and where each of them is available legally.

It is time to get in touch with your emotional side, as we are ranking the top romance anime. These shows typically depict pair falling in love; it starts with a crush, and the viewers watch it blossom from there.

Good romance anime emphasizes all kinds of relationships, from schoolyard crushes and first kisses to crossdressing anime about grown-ups developing a relationship at work. They additionally feature some of the sexiest anime characters that are ever created.

Through the 2000s and the 2010s, the shojo genre has attained some serious ground, and the idea of romance anime is longer than ever. Many dramas and comedy shows make sure to include a romance area, and for good reason: the fans cannot get more of it! Everyone wants to be loved, and they want to see their favorite anime figures also get their happily-ever-after. Thus, we found two highly-rated romance anime series on IMDb.

FRUITS BASKET (2019-Current), IMDB rating: 8.3

The classic story of Tohru Honda and the cursed Sohma family is back and looking better than always, and it has everything included: high school hijinks, people turning into animals, intense drama and tragedy, a great sense of humor, and a few of the best romance we have seen in anime.

KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR, IMDB rating: 8.0

The popular Kagyma-same: Love is War is getting hit on with its second season. Set in a private high school, this show portrays some amusingly high-IQ romantic encounters day in and day out.

The class president is Miyuki Shirogane, and he’s the 2nd best student at school, behind the brilliant Kaguya Shinomiya. They have an immense mutual crush, but they are too proud and stubborn to make the first move.

Lets’ see what happens further!!

