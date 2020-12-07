The A List season 2: When is the second part of the series coming?

If you are looking for a teen drama which is a mix of horror, drama, adventure and mystery, The A List is the one to watch. The series received positive reviews for its interesting yet unique plot. It wasn’t well-received in the initial stages itself but gradually picked up its fan base. The first season had 13 episodes in total and now the waiting is for The A List season 2. However, the season was expected to air this august but like many other shows and movies. The villain was yet again the pandemic. The date was pushed back but the team has not yet decided when. Hoping not much of the production part is left, we can expect it to air in the first few months of 2021.

Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier are the creators of this show. It first aired on 25 October 2018 in BBC iPlayer. It was, later on, picked up by Netflix from the second season. To know more about this show, keep scrolling down.

The storyline of the series

The story revolves around the life of the protagonist Mia. We all go to summer camps with the hopes of having fun. Even Mia went with the same purpose but realized that it wasn’t any normal place. She began to uncover the mysteries behind the supernatural events occurring there. She also meets Amber there who turns out to be his rival. Amber tries her best to make the camp miserable for. The first season ended with Mia finding something surprising about Amber. The A List season 2 will begin from where it stopped. The show might seem similar to many other teen dramas. However, the plot is very intriguing and so Netflix has to boost up their game for the next season to catch up with the other shows out there.

Other updates on The A List season 2

The show was expected to air in August 2020 but the date was pushed back due to the novel pandemic. However, considering the production completion and the delay, The A List season 2 will be aired in the first few months of 2021.

The cast of The A List season 2 will have almost all the characters from season 1. Lisa Ambalavanar as Mia, Ellie Duckles as Amber, Cian Barry as Dave, Savannah Baker as Kayleigh, Eleanor Bennett as Jenna, Benjamin Nugent as Harry, Jacob Dudman as named Dev. Along with the other cast.

