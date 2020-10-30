Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn: Are Taylor and Joe dating each other again?

We know that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are definitely a few. And possibly close to getting engaged, if you concentrate to fan theories. But such a lot of their relationship is shrouded in secrecy.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend before Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn came into a relationship?

Believe her time with Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Tom Hiddleston, for instance. there have been tabloid stories, Instagram posts, and overt song lyrics that gave the general public such a lot of information to research. Swift’s relationship with Alwyn may be a different story.

In 2018, however, the couple started stepping out at public events together with a touch more. “Keeping it private from the start really helped their relationship,” a source told People. “They were ready to get to understand one another in peace.” The source also adds, “Their personalities are very compatible, and they’re respectful of every other’s careers.”

Swift and Alwyn each attend the 2016 Met Gala. Did they meet then? It’s unclear exactly when the pair were introduced, but people think it had been at the event supported lyrics in Swift’s song “Dress”: “Flashback once you met me / Your buzz cut and my hair bleached.” They did indeed have those hairstyles at the time. Swift broke up with boyfriend Calvin Harris soon after the gala and began dating Hiddleston. That relationship ended by September 2016.

Swift kisses boyfriend Alwyn:

Swift’s documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana finally gives fans a peek into the singer’s relationship with Alwyn. Swift explains within the Netflix special that it had the actor’s “wonderful, normal, balanced quiet life” that drew her to him. There also are reportedly brief moments of PDA between the private couple during the documentary. In one moment, Swift gives Alwyn a warm embrace, and in another scene, Swift kisses Alwyn’s hand during a car ride.

Taylor Swift patched up with ex-boyfriend:

This month the couple are their most public in their three-year relationship. They were spotted together earlier this month at the Golden Globes. While they didn’t walk the red carpet hand-in-hand, it had the primary awards show they both attended where they sat together, giving fans much cute content to tide them over until Swift’s documentary premiered on January 31.

In July, Swift surprised fans with the arrival of her eighth studio album, Folklore. Some even think William Bowery, one among the co-writers listed on two songs, could be a nom de plume for Alwyn.

As with all Swift music, the planet has been digging for clues into her relationship with Alwyn and within the bonus track, “The Lakes,” they sure seem to possess found some. Though the song isn’t yet streaming, the lyrics are available online. within the chorus, Swift sings, “Take me to the lakes, where all the poets visited die,” which some believe is regard to the Lake District in northwest England. And guess who’s a Brit? Joe Alwyn, of course.

