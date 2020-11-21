Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn: A sweet and a private love story !

The “Cardigan” singer Taylor Swift, who has kept her relationship with actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn mostly private. In an interview, Taylor said that her 2020 song “Peace” “is actually more related to her personal life. She also revealed that Joe has done a great job in his personal life craving out a human life within public life. This can be scary that one falls in love and meet someone. She also expressed her anger on the media persons who are constantly behind her clicking pictures. It becomes difficult to maintain a personal life.

Once in an interview, Taylor was asked about her relationship with Joe. She replied by “I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real-life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids.”

Updates about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn –

Taylor and Joe attended Met Gala in 2016. Speculations are there that they meet first time over there but not a clear picture is there on this.

In May 2017 story broke in that Taylor had a new British boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor hit album Reputation (2017) had several tracks that gave a hint about her relationship with Joe. Even her 2019 album Lover also has a song that indicates their love story.

Paparazzi finally catch Taylor and Joe having coffee on a balcony in Nashville together in June 2017.

In 2018 in an interview, Joe shared that the audiences are curious to know about my relationship with Taylor but they both are private people and want to keep everything private.

In the year 2018 Taylor and Joe started going to public events together. A source close to them said keeping their relationship private from the beginning helped their relationship. In peace, they got a chance to know each other better. The source even shared that their personalities are compatible and they respect each other careers.

