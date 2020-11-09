Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s complete relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship might be shrouded in secrecy but it is nonetheless one of the most iconic ones in the present times. Folklore singer Taylor Swift has revealed a few details about her relationship with British actor and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Here’s what we know.

Swift and Alwyn’s relationship timeline

According to the reports, it is assumed that the pair sparked a probable relationship, and the inception of it was on May 2, 2016, when they meet at the Met Gala (probably). Taylor Swift’s song “Dress” which is a part of her 2017 album Reputation, and it is assumed that it refers to their first meeting. The lyrics of the song: “Flashback to when you met me, your buzzed cut and my hair bleached,” is definitely a flashback to this meeting.

On, October 12, 2016, Swift and Alwyn also met at the Kings of Leon concert. This was a month after Swift broke up with Hiddleston. On November 12, 2016, Taylor Swift attended Alwyn’s movie screening.

On May 16, 2017, it was everywhere in the official reports that the pair were dating. Taylor Swift has kept her relationship with Joe Alwyn very private, but there is no glitch in the fact that they are a very committed couple that has been together for more than three years now.

The “Lover” singer and “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” actor, Joe Alwyn has no doubt proved their relationship is going strong. The couple engaged in the rare sighted PDA at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and the after-party which followed later on.

Full timeline of Taylor Swift’s boyfriends

Here is a detailed rundown of Taylor Swift’s dating history since 2008, which has been reported officially.

Joe Alwyn (May 2017 to Present)

Calvin Harris (Feb 2015 to Jun 2016)

Conor Kennedy (Jul 2012 to Oct 2012)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Oct 2010 to Jan 2011)

Cory Monteith (Apr 2010 to May 2010)

Lucas Till (Mar 2009 to Apr 2009)

Taylor Lautner (Aug 2009 to Dec 2009)

Joe Jonas (Jul 2008 to Oct 2008)

The 30-year-old singer’s very private relationships with Joe Alwyn stands in stark contrast with her previous relationships with other stars like Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston. But it is certain that the American singer-songwriter Swift’s romance with Joe Alwyn is going stronger than ever.

The post Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s complete relationship timeline by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.