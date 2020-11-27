Tauheed Epps known professionally as 2 Chainz is an American rapper, media personality, songwriter, and basketball player. Initially gained recognition for being one-half of the Southern hip hop duo Playaz Circle and Dolla Boy. His net worth is estimated to be $6 million.

2 Chainz Early Life –

2 Chainz was born in College Park Georgia. He went to North Clayton High School. He graduated in 2nd class. Over there he played basketball. During high school, he dealt with marijuana, and at 15 years of age, he was arrested because cocaine was found with him.

2 Chainz Career Life –

Alabama State University he went to on a scholarship and played basketball from 1995 to 1997. Later he was transferred to Virginia State University due to certain circumstances that he did not share. All that he shared was “I got into some trouble, went somewhere else, and came back. But I graduated, and that’s that. That was then.”

In College Park Georgia in 199, 2 Chainz formed the hip hop duo Playaz Circle. He formed the group with his high school friend Earl Conyers. They released an independent album United We Stand, United We Fall in the year 2002. They moved to the College Park apartment complex, where they meet Atlanta rapper Ludacris. Ludacris liked the group and started recording songs with them. Ludacris also worked in a radio station and started playing the songs on his radio station.

Later 2 Chainz joined Ludacris’s newly formed record label Disturbing Tha Peace. Earl joined a year later as his mother was not well. Supply and Deman their debut album released in 2007 October 30. Duffle Bag Boy the lead single and their debut single became a super hit. BET Hip Hop Awards the duo performed. In September 2009 the 2nd studio album Flight 360: The Takeoff was released. A music video was filmed by Playaz Circle for their single “Big Dawg in January 2010. The music video featured Lil Wayne and Birdman at Studio Space Atlanta. Later 2 Chainz left the Disturbing Tha Peace.

In early 2011 Tauheed Epps decided to change his stage name to 2 Chainz, as he perceived it to be more family-friendly.

