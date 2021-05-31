Tarzan actor Joe Lara and wife Gwen Lara killed in a plane crash!

Joe Lara, famously known for the 1996 series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures” died in the recent plane crash that occurred in Tennessee. Lara was one of the passengers of a small plane which crashed into a lake near Smyrna, Tennessee. Rescue operation was carried and Lara along with wife were killed in the incident.

Lara and his wife Gwen Lara were accompanied by five other passengers. According to the authorities’ indication, there were no survivors.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders said during a news conference, “Our efforts have transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort… We are no longer… looking for live victims at this point.”

As stated by Federal Aviation Administrative, the victims were onboard the small plane, a Cessna C501. It took off from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport on Saturday 11 a.m. and was headed to Palm Beach International Airport, Florida. The Cessna C501 crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna, Tennessee.

Other than Joe Lara and wife Gwenn Lara, who was a Remnant Fellowship Church founder and Christian diet guru, their son in law, Brandon Hannah also lost his life in the crash.

The Remnant Fellowship Church paid tribute to those who were killed in the crash. The church stated, “The seven Remnant Fellowship leaders lost May 29, 2021 were some of the finest and most loving people that you would ever come across. During this horrible tragedy, our church would greatly appreciate prayers,”

Their daughter, Elizabeth Hannah grieved the death of her parents and husband Brandon. She said, “The seven Remnant Fellowship Leaders lost yesterday, including my husband and my mother, were some of the finest, most righteous and loving people I have ever known… I want the entire world to know that my mother, Gwen Shamblin Lara, was the kindest, most gentle, selfless, loving mother and best friend to me and my brother. Her actions and words changed thousands of lives for the better.”

Hannah added, “her message of “Loving GOD with ALL your heart” — will live on forever and ever… and continue to change lives for all eternity. My beloved husband, Brandon Hannah, took on this message of love for God first… and he truly was one of the most selfless and loving spouses and fathers on the planet.”

The other victims identified by County officials in a press release included David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters. All of the victims were from Brentwood, Tennessee. The names were released after notifying their family members.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the cause behind the crash.

CNN reported that according to a Federal Aviation Administration registry, the aircraft Cessna C501 was “registered to JL & GL Productions LP, located in Bradwell, Tennessee”, which was owned by Gwen Shamblin Lara.

