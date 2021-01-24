Tamera Mowry: What is the life and net worth of the American actress?

Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry are the popular twins of Hollywood. Both of them played their notable role in “Sister, Sister.” Along with this, they are known for their show “Tia and Tamera.” Moreover, she also appeared as a host in “The Real.” Further, she decided to leave the show after working for seven years. She has been in the show business for quite a while now, and for this, she has received an award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, Outstanding Actress in Comedy Series, and much more. Now that you have been familiarised with her career. Let’s get to know how much this talented actress earns and furthers her childhood and personal life. Before that, here are some quick facts to read.

Quick Facts About Tamera Mowry

Renowned for her role in “Sister, Sister.”

Born on: July 6, 1978

Age: 42 years

Profession: Actress, television personality

Married to: Adam Housley

Kids: 2

Siblings: Tia Mowry, Tahj Mowry and Savior Mowry

How did she rise to fame?

Tamera Mowry was born in Gelnhausen, former West Germany, to Darlene Renee Mowry and Timothy John Mowry. Her father served in the U.S Army until his children began their acting careers. He then worked as their personal manager. Her mother also served in the Army. The twins began their careers at a young age. They made their debut in projects like “Flesh ‘n’ Blood,” “True Colors,” and “Full House.” After this, they went to take up their roles in “Sister, Sister.” However, she also appeared in series and movies like “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”, “The Adventures of Hyperman,” “Smart Guy,” “Detention.” Other roles are in “Something to Sing About,” “Seventeen Again,” “Strong Medicine,” “Twitches.” Later, she became a host in The Real. Apart from her career in the entertainment industry, she, along with her sister, has started a business venture called Need Brand. The brand has come up with two products called Milky and Stretch. The former is a milk bottle, and the latter a stretch mark cream. She is also the author of the book “Twintuition: Double Vision” and “Twintuition: Double Trouble.”

Personal Life

Tamera Mowry has been romantically involved with Adam Housley, Fox News correspondent. They dated for 6 years before getting married. The couple has two children, a boy, and a girl. The couple resides in Napa Valley.

Net worth of Tamera Mowry

Tamera has a net worth of $4 million. The twin sisters have been in the industry for a long time now and have accumulated this income over their careers.

