Tamera Mowry-Housley The American Actress’s Life and Income

Tamera Mowry-Housley is an American entertainer, Television character, and model who rose to conspicuousness for her part as Tamera Campbell in the super hit ABC/WB sitcom ‘Sister, Sister,’ close by her indistinguishable twin sister, Tia Mowry. She likewise featured in the Disney Channel Original Movie ‘Jerks’ and its continuation, ‘Jerks Too,’ and played Sissie in ‘The Hot Chick.’

Tamera Mowry-Housley ‘s Career

Tamera Mowry-Housley made her TV debut as Penelope in TV arrangement Flesh ‘n’ Blood (1991).

In 1992, she was projected in True Colors and Full House.

Tamera Mowry-Housley and her twin sister Tia Mowry got their beginning as the youthful stars of more than 100 scenes of the hit TV arrangement Sister, Sister that ran from 1994-1999.

In 2004, she played Dr. Kayla Thornton in the clinical dramatization ‘Solid Medicine.’

In 2005, Tamela and her twin sister, Tia, co-featured in the 2005 Disney Channel Film ‘Jerks’. She, at that point, showed up in ‘Jerks Too’ after two years.

Later she showed up in various TV arrangements like; Roommates (2009), Double Wedding (2010), Things We Do for Love (2011).

Tamera’s extra credits incorporate TV motion pictures, Christmas Angel, Something To Sing About, and Seventeen Again, just as visitor appearances on Melissa and Joey (ABC Family) in 2013 and 2014.

The Twins (Tamara and Tia) featured on the hit Style Network unscripted television arrangement Tia and Tamera from 2011-2013.

In 2013, She turned into a co-host of the partnered daytime television show The Real, close by Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamar Braxton. On the big screen, Tamera co-featured in the Rob Schneider satire ‘The Hot Chick’ in 2002. She additionally showed up in ‘Reclamation of a Dog” as Michelle.

Tamera has additionally loaned her voice to Fox’s hit show Family Guy and Cartoon Network’s Super Hero Squad Show.

In July 2020, Tamara declared that after six seasons, she would leave the show.

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Life

Tamera Mowry-Housley has hitched to her drawn-out beau FOX News journalist, Adam Housley. They dated each other for six years. Eventually, the couple got hitched on 15 May 2011. They invited their first youngster Aden John Tanner Housley, in November 2012 and invited their second kid Ariah Talea Housley on July first, 2015.

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Income

Tamera Mowry-Housley began her vocation as a kid entertainer. She has shown up in various films and TV shows. Her significant pay comes from her acting vocation. As of 2020, her total assets are assessed to $10 million. There is no data with respect to her compensation.

