Taika Waititi in talks to direct ‘Star Wars’ film — report

“Thor: Love as well as Thunder” supervisor Taika Waititi is in talks to direct a Star Wars film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Waititi articulated the personality IG-11 in the Disney+ Star Wars streaming collection “The Mandalorian,” as well as guided the seriously well-known period ending.

THR specifies that the job might be the exact same film Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has actually been creating – which its uncertain where Waititi as well as Lucasfilm are in their talks.

The latest Star Wars film, “The Rise of Skywalker,” is presently in cinemas.

