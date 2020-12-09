Suzy Cortez: net worth, personal life and career of this Brazilian model

Suzy Cortez is a Brazilian adult model, television celebrity, host and also a businesswoman. She is known for being the winner of Miss Bum Bum, beauty contest in Brazil which was held in 2015. Since then, she has also become a social media sensation and gained an immense number of followers. Moreover, she has about 450,000 followers on Facebook and closes to 2 million followers on Instagram. She is also a Barcelona fan and has tattoos of the club and players. To know about this model’s net worth, career and personal life, continue to read this article.

Childhood and early life

Suzy Cortez was born on May 16, 1990, in Campinas, Brazil. She has no siblings and grew up in her native place. She did her studies in school and college from her native place itself. Suzy has not revealed much about her family to the public and also never talks about it. She is a true Christian and has maintained her ethnicity and Brazilian culture always.

Personal life and career

Suzy was a Miss Bum Bum winner in 2015. This gave her a lot of fame and money. Another thing the model is famous for her is her passion for Barcelona and Messi. It was also said the player had to block her, due to her pictures and obsession becoming an issue for his wife and him. She has also appeared as a model in various magazines and shows. Her hot pictures and tattoo images were very popular in social media. She works for Playboy and Sao Paulo.

As far as her relationship is concerned, no much information has been revealed. And so, we don’t know if she’s dating anyone at present.

What is the net worth of Suzy Cortez?

Suzy Cortez is known to have a net worth of around $500 thousand dollars. She is making her way through modelling and publicity.

