Superman Ned Beatty dies at 83!

Veteran actor Ned Beatty, famously known as “Superman” and his iconic work in “Deliverance” passed away at the age of 83. The news was confirmed by Beatty’s manager Deborah Miller. She told that the Oscar nominated actor died of natural causes.

As told by Deborah, who works as a talent manager at Shelter Entertainment Group, Ned Beatty passed away on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, and he took his last breath surrounded by his friends and family.

The retired American actor has featured in more than 160 films. Other than “Superman” and “Divergence”, Beatty gave brilliant performance in “Network”, for which he was nominated for the Academy Award. The list includes “Toy Story”, “Exorcist II”, “Nashville”, “Silver Streak”, “Rudy”, “Rango”. Other than films, Beatty had his charm over the Television as well. His appearances in “Law & Order”, “Gulliver’s Travels”, “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”, “The Boys” were highly appreciated.

On his demise, many celebrities and fans remembered Beatty and paid tribute to him on social media. The famous comedy writer and actor Patton Oswalt tweeted, “The primal forces of nature have come to collect Ned Beatty. He was great in NETWORK, SUPERMAN, DELIVERANCE, and the TV series HOMICIDE (and so much more), but don’t forget his chilling, villainous turns in WHITE LIGHTNING AND NICKY.”

A few years ago, Ned Beatty told me the extraordinary story of how he won his role in NETWORK after a meeting with Paddy Chayefsky and Sidney Lumet. May he rest in peace.

Remembering the time when Beatty shared his story of getting “Network”, The New York Times journalist Dave Itzkoff wrote, “A few years ago, Ned Beatty told me the extraordinary story of how he won his role in NETWORK after a meeting with Paddy Chayefsky and Sidney Lurnet. May he rest in peace!”

RIP to the one and only Stanley Bolander, dear to me because he helped pull my ass off the rewrite desk and launch me in television. But my favorite of Ned Beatty's many great roles: "Hear My Song." Going to watch that gentle masterpiece again in his memory.

Television writer and journalist David Simon, famously known for his screenwriting in “Homicide”, also paid a tribute to the star. David wrote, “RIP to the one and only Stanley Nolander, dear to me because he helped pull my ass off the rewrite desk and launch me in television. But my favorite Ned Beatty’s many great roles: “Heat My Song.” Going to watch that gentle masterpiece again in his memory.”

Married four times, Beatty is survived by his current wife Sandra Johnson, and eight kids (from all four marriages).

