Sunset rocket launch in Virginia tonight may be visible along the US East Coast

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.– Northrop Grumman is counting to a sunset rocket launch tonight (Feb 9) and also it simply may be visible to onlookers along a vast swath of the U.S. East Coast, weather condition allowing.

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket will certainly launch the Cygnus NG-13 freight ship towards the International Space Station from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport right here at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 5: 39 p.m. EST (2239 GMT). The goal will certainly take off simply 6 mins after sunset, according to TimeandDate.com, and also can be an incredible view.

“If you’re on the East Coast, you likewise may be able to see the launch,” NASA agent Stephanie Schierholz claimed in a rundown Saturday (Feb 8). “It has actually been reported to be seen from Washington, D.C. and also various other areas on the East Coast.”

The Cygnus spacecraft is lugging greater than 7,500 pounds. (3,401 kgs) of products, scientific research experiments and also various other equipment for the three-person team of the International Space Station.

Related: Bacteria, bone & & a lot more: Here’s the scientific research introducing on Cygnus NG-13

According to a NASA presence map, the launch can be visible throughout the mid-Atlantic area, with discoveries feasible as much north as Connecticut; as much east as northeastern West Virginia; and also as much southern as eastern North Carolina.

Clear skies and also an unobscured sight in the instructions of the launch is crucial. Depending on your place, the rocket can resemble a fast-moving, traffic signal and also may not be visible right at launch time. Sightings at the outermost sides of the presence variety in Connecticut, West Virginia and also North Carolina would certainly not start up until 180 secs after liftoff, according to NASA’s map.

If you have gloomy skies or a blocked sight, you can view the Cygnus launch live right here and also onSpace com’s homepage, thanks to NASA TELEVISION. NASA’s webcast will certainly start at 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT).

If you are near Virginia’s Eastern Shore area, you can view the Cygnus launch in individual from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility VisitorCenter Directions and also standards for launch watching are right here.The Visitor Center will certainly open up at 1: 30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT). Wallops will certainly likewise stream real-time video clip and also sound on its Ustream network right here starting at 12: 30 p.m. EST (1730 GMT). Local viewers can likewise capture the launch at Robert Reed Park on Chincoteague Island and also on Beach Road in between Chincoteague and also Assateague Islands, according to NASA’s overview.

Wallops authorities will certainly publish goal updates at the Wallops Mission Status Center right here, along with on Facebook and alsoTwitter

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and also Instagram.

Need even more room? Subscribe to our sis title “All About Space” Magazine for the newest impressive information from the last frontier! (Image credit score: All About Space).