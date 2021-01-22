Summer House: What are the updates on season 5

Summer House is a reality television that airs on Bravo. The show made its debut on January 13, 2017. 2020 did not have good news for the Summer House fans. However, as of this year, the team has a new season for its audience. The season was shot during the pandemic. Like all previous seasons, this season is also released in consecutive years. Josh Brown is the executive of the series. This time, the production process did not include the outdoors much, and they lived in their summer rental. However, now the question is about season 5. The new season was announced to release on February 4, 2021. Want to know more about the show? Well, you have come to the right place. This article covers more updates about the show and the new season.

What is the show about?

Summer House revolves around the story of a group of nine friends. Like many people who want to escape from their busy lives. This group of friends has come together to spend time in Long Island in a beach town. The first season took place at 90 Napeague Harbor Road. Following this, the second season happened in 90 Napeague Harbor Road, Watermill, New York. The previous house was not given to them due to some violation of town codes. The group of friends lead a high-end lifestyle and have a busy schedule throughout weekdays. During weekends, they let it loose and enjoy the time they have in the beach town.

Other updates on Summer House season 5

Summer House season 5 is all set to premiere its first episode on February 4th. The season will have new exciting adventures and experiences for its fans. However, the show sure does have restrictions to it due to the pandemic.

The cast of the show includes Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke. It will also have the appearances of Hannah Berner and Ciara Miller.

