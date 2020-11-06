Suicide Squad 2: When is Suicide Squad 2 coming?

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming American superhero film that supported by the DC Comics antihero team Suicide Squad. Set for distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures, it’s intended to be a soft reboot and standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016) and therefore the tenth film within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Who acted in Suicide Squad?

The film, written and directed by James Gunn, stars an ensemble cast led by Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, and Viola Davis.

Plans for a sequel to Suicide Squad began before that film’s release and were confirmed in March 2016. Though director David Ayer was initially set to return, he dropped the call in December 2016 in favor of Gotham City Sirens. Warner Bros.

Considered multiple directors, including Gibson and Daniel Espinosa, before hiring Gavin O’Connor in September 2017. However, O’Connor left the project a year later thanks to creative differences. In October 2018, James Gunn, who was temporarily fired by The Disney Company from directing the Marvel Studios film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, was hired to write down the film and signed on to direct in January 2019.

Gunn looked to the 1980s Suicide Squad comics for inspiration and chose to specialize in new characters instead of continuing the 2016 film’s narrative. Principal photography began in Atlanta, Georgia in September 2019, and concluded in Panama in February 2020.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released within us on Transfiguration, 2021. A spin-off television series centered on Peacemaker is in development for HBO Max.

When is Suicide Squad 2 coming?

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures within us on Transfiguration, 2021. The further adventures of Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, and their team of assembled supervillains.

Everything was set for O’Connor’s suicide squad, plans were revealed on a replacement issue of the new Empire magazine, it also gave us hints about Black Adam because the villain but surprisingly another DCEU film took away all its chances.

Sources said that there have been a variety of similarities between the 2 films where the storyline revolved around saving a woman from the culprits but fans think that it might really be interesting to ascertain the O’Connor version of the suicide squad.

Though it had been criticized for lacking originality, the film was thought to possess gained more popularity at the box office than Birds of Prey.

The post Suicide Squad 2: When is Suicide Squad 2 coming? by Lou Kerner appeared first on The TeCake.