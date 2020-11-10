Suhana Khan the star kid life journey till now!

Suhana Khan is famous for being the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan. She is always in the limelight for being a star kid. For her stunning pictures, she keeps trending on various social media. She is active on Instagram and has around 283k followers. She keeps on putting lots of recent updates for her fans and they love the updates. She calls herself daddy’s girl.

Suhana Khan Early Life and Career Life –

Suhana was born in Mumbai (22 May 2000). Currently, she is 20 years of age. She is born to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She is brought up in a Muslim family. She has two brothers one elder and one younger. She studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and graduated from Ardingly College in England. At present, she is a student at New York University where she is studying acting.

She loves eating Italian food. Dancing, Football, Story writing, and Travelling is what she likes the most. Her favorite actors are Salman Khan, Sharukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Farhan Akhtar, and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Shraddha Kapoor are a favorite actress. Zyan Malik is what she loves to listen to. London is the place where she loves to go on holiday.

Suhana is a football player and she has played many matches for her school. She was also the captain of the U-14 team. She will make her acting debut with a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. She loves writing as well and has won an award at Katha National Story Writing Competition.

Suhana Khan Net Worth, Car And House –

There is no update about Suhana’s net worth. All that is known about is her father’s net worth which is around $800 and he is the 2nd richest actor in the world. She lives with her family in Mannat in Mumbai. She has a huge car collection like Audi A6, BMW 6 Series, Buggati, etc.

