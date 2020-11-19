Succession is coming up with another exciting season (season 3) !

Succession is an American drama television series created by Jesse Armstrong. It released on June 3, 2018, on HBO. The story centered around the Royal family. They are the dysfunctional owners of Waystar Royko (hospitality empire and global media). They are fighting for the control of the company. There is uncertainty about the health of the family’s patriarch (Logan Roy). It has received a critical claim for production values, writing, and acting. The series also won many awards. Till now two seasons have released.

The main cast includes – Brian Cox, J. Smith-Cameron, Jeremy Strong, Arian Moayed, Sarah Snook, Dagmara Domińczyk, Kieran Culkin, Rob Yang, Matthew Macfadyen, Natalie Gold, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Alan Ruck, Hiam Abbass

Succession Season 3 when can the audience expect the release?

As per reports, the series has been renewed for another exciting season i.e season 3. The production of the series was supposed to start in autumn 2020 but due to the global pandemic, it got delayed. Now speculations are there that the production will start at end of 2020. But nothing cannot be confirmed.

One of the lead stars stated in an interview that ” “We have to be careful due to the obvious (COVID). HBO wants to protect that show because it’s a key show for them. People have been really been watching it quite obsessively, sometimes two or three times over. So they’re very protective of us and we have to get all the protocols right”.

Succession Season 3 what can the audience expect to see?

One of the lead stars in an interview confirmed that season 3 written in full. He further said season 3 is ready to go. But various people will have to be gathered across the global and locations have to be worked out. Other than that not many details are available regarding the story. The audience will have to wait for further updates from the creators.

Succession Season 3 who all the audience can see in different roles?

Till now there is no confirmation yet on who has signed up for season three. but HBO has announced that the new episodes are entering production soon, the audience can expect everyone to return.

