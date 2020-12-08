Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Let’s Meet This Year’s Contestants

Strictly Come Dancing is simply recognized as Strictly – a British TV dance contest in which celebrities pair with professional dancers to battle in the main ballroom and Latin dance. Individually the couple is scored by a panel of critics. With just six couples left on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, time is absolutely flying by.

This weekend it is Musicals Week, as our couples throw on their most qualified sequins and dance the night away to any top West End and Broadway numbers.

We know now exactly which tunes they will be swaggering their stuff too, with hits extending from Andrew Lloyd Webber classics to more modern fare.

Karen Hauer and Jamie Laing, meantime, will be Jiving to ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and Amy Dowden and JJ Chalmers will dance the Charleston to ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey will dance the Argentine Tango to ‘Phantom of the Opera’ from Phantom of the Opera, while Janette Manrara and HRVY will be taking on the American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line.

As for Gorka Marquez and Maisie Smith, they will do the Jive to ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ from Little Shop of Horrors as Giovanni Pernice and Ranvir Singh dance the Viennese Waltz to She Used to Be Mine from Waitress.

Over the weekend, the BBC One show told goodbye to Aljaž Škorjanec and Clara Amfd after the couple faced Jamie and Karen in the dance-off.

Speaking after her exclusion, the DJ confessed she had the best time ever and also made a new friend for life in Škorjanec.

A group of professional musicians has announced they were dropped by Strictly Come Dancing after they claimed to be paid for performing on the program’s spinoff show.

Amaraterra, a band that plays traditional southern Italian music, said they were excited when they were addressed by producers who were enthusiastic about them appearing on the BBC companion program It Takes Two.

Bardin told the incapability to perform live during the outbreak had left some of her band members striving to survive.

The post Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Let’s Meet This Year’s Contestants by Jason Goldberg appeared first on The TeCake.