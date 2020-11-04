Stray: What can we expect from the gameplay of Stray? Watch the trailer here

The PS5 cat game, Stray is being developed by Blue Twelve. The game was officially launched on June 11th this year during Sony’s Future of Gaming reveal event. Stray is among the 25 games which were revealed during this event.

Stray is being published by Annapurna Interactive. The work of this project was initiated in 2015 which was being headed by two men. The game is now officially sponsored and is being developed under Sony.

Gameplay of Stray

The player will assume the role of the futuristic cat who is named as the eponymous character, Stray. Stray is a clever cat and it will be responsible to solve the mysteries that is being pursued in the game. As the game is futuristic in its approach, the player, i.e., Stray is accompanied by a B12, who is a robot companion and will constantly be by Stray’s side.

The events take place in a mysterious cyber-city. Nobody seems to know much about this forgotten city. The gameplay of the upcoming game, Stray is set in a post-apocalyptic world. And, in this cyber-city, Stray and B12 will together be responsible to get to the solution of the age-old mysteries in this city.

Is the trailer available?

Yes, the trailer for the game is now available. The trailer was released on June 12, 2020, on YouTube by PlayStation. The trailer reveals that the game is arriving on PS5 in 2021. Watch the trailer here

The trailer gives a good look and introduces us to a neon-lit, futuristic city. The graphics of the game is inspired by the bustling downtown in Japan.

In this apocalyptic world, there is no sign of the human population. We can also see graffiti in the trailer which reads “R.I.P. Humans”. With no humans around, the animals have to protect themselves from the robots who rule this land. Stray is caught up in this cyber-city and will have to solve the mysteries of this town to battle the “unassuming droids and dangerous creatures”.

Stray is a cat-friendly game which is scheduled to release in 2021. As, PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X, Stray is also expected to make a debut on these platforms, apart from PS5.

