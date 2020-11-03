Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere in 2021, production has resumed

The Duffer Brothers have revealed that Stranger Things Season 4 is back for production. The creators had previously teased a potential resumption dates since September. After a long hiatus, the production is back on track. Filming had initiated in February but it was stopped a month later.

What can we expect from Stranger Things season 4?

The creators of the show, The Duffer Brothers released photos from the set with the caption, “Meanwhile in the upside down…”.

Netflix had updated Stranger Things in September, 2019. After a year in which the series was picked up for renewal, the cast and crew members are now actively involved in the production. Shooting is taking place in Atlanta and the team is robustly following the safety protocols.

The hiatus period which was brought about by the coronavirus pandemic was used but the team to prepare the scripts for the coming season. The writers of Stranger Things revealed this via a tweet and the caption reads: “The Complete Season”. This was revealed with a picture of the scripts.

While the filming has resumed, Netflix has not teased an release date for season 4 of Stranger Things. As of now, the series is expected to release in 2021.

“Game of Thrones” star Tom Wlaschiha is offically casted for Stranger Things Season 4. He is known for his role as ‘Faceless Man’ Jaqen H’ghar in Game of Thrones. Tom has been cast as a mysterious Russian soldier. And, as of now the details for his role has not been revealed.

Prian Ferguson has been promoted as a regular cast member for the fourth season. She plays the role of Lucas’s sister Erica.

Fleabag star Brett Gelman has also been upgraded as a regular cast member of the series. This confirmation was released in March 2020. Gelman is cast as the private investigator, Murray Bauman.

From the first day of the shooting, a poster was featured on the official twitter account of Stranger Things. The poster has the slogan “Support your tigers!!” written on it and suggests that a potential pep rally will take place in season 4 in which the Hawkins crew might be involved.

Is the trailer available?

Watch the teaser trailer of Stranger Things season 4 here

The trailer of the fourth season suggests Hopper’s revival. David Harbour plays Jim Hopper and his character was thought to have been dead by the end of season 3

But the teaser trailer released on February 14, 2020 brings him back and he is seen in Russia. The trailer is titled as “From Russia With Love”.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are available on Netflix for streaming.

The post Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere in 2021, production has resumed by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.