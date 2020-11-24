Stranger Things 3: Know more about the cast and it’s development !

Season 3 of the American science fiction-horror television series Stranger Things, titled Stranger Things 3 was released on July 4, 2019, on Netflix. Duffer Brothers created the series who are also executive producers along with Iain Paterson, Dan Cohen, and Shawn Levy.

Stranger Things 3 Who All Can Be Seen –

Winona Ryde (age 48) – An American Actress.

David Kenneth Harbour (age 45) – An American Actor.

Finn Wolfhard (age 17) – A Candian actor, director, screenwriter, and musician.

Millie Bobby Brown (age 16) – An English actress and producer.

Gaten Matarazzo (age 17) – An American Actor.

Caleb Reginald McLaughlin (age 18) – An American Actor.

Noah Schnapp (age 15) – A Candian American Actor.

Sadie Sink ( age 18) – An American Actress.

Natalia Danielle Dyer (age 23) – An American Actress.

Charlie Ross Heaton (age 26) – An English actor and musician.

Joseph David Keery (age 22) – An American actor and musician.

Dacre Kayd Montgomery-Harvey (age 25) – An Australian Actor.

Maya Ray Thurman Hawke (age 21) – An American actress and model.

Priah Nicole Ferguson (age 14) – An American Actress.

Cara Buono – An American Actress.

Stranger Things 3 Casting Development –

In season 3 Harbour, Wolfhard, Matarazzo, McLaughlin, Sink, Dyer, Buono, Keery, Montgomery Ryder, Brown, Schnapp, and Heaton return. In March 2018 it was announced that Priah Nicole Ferguson’s character had been promoted to a recurring role. Maya Ray Thurman Hawke has been cast as Robin (new lead role). Robin has been described as an alternative girl. Later Maya’s character was later revealed to be Steve’s co-worker. They both work in the Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor in the newly built Starcourt Mall.

In April 2018 Jake Busey and Cary Elwes’s casting was announced. Cary was cast as Mayor Kline (classic ’80s politician). Jake as Bruce (reporter working at The Hawkins Post). Francesca Reale was cast as Heather. As per sources in September 2018 the casting for season 3 is still not in place. Many of the cast received a pay rise for season 3 as per reports. Habour and Ryder received $350,000 an episode. Schnapp, Wolfhard, McLaughlin, and Matarazzo received $200,000 an episode. Keery, Dyer, and Heaton received $150,000 an episode.

