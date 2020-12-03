Steve Harvey: How much is the famous comedian worth in 2020?

Broderick Stephen Harvey famous with his stage name, Steve Harvey is a well known American comedian, television presenter, broadcaster, and author. He received fame for his observational humour and became known for his self-help advice, mostly about relationships.

In 1993, Steve Harvey became the host of the syndicated TV show It’s Showtime at the Apollo. He is one of the most entertaining hosts and is known for his quick wit humor.

Quick facts about Steve Harvey

Name: Broderick Stephen Harvey

Birth date: January 17, 1957

Present age: 63 years old

Birth Place: Welch, West Virginia, U.S.

Education: Glennville High School

Famous as: Comedian, television presenter, broadcaster, actor, author businessman

Years active: 1985–present

Net worth: $200 million

Early life of Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey was born on January 17, 1957, in Welch, West Virginia, US to Jesse Harvey and Eloise Vera. They shifted to Cleveland, Ohio when he was young. He completed his early schooling years from Glenville High School. He graduated in 1974, and attended Kent State University and West Virginia University where he was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

What about his career?

Steve Harvey’s first ever comedy performance was on October 8, 1985 at Hilarities Comedy Club in Cleveland, Ohio. He hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, Family Feud’s Big Money Tournament, Celebrity Family Feud, the Miss Universe competition and Fox’s New Year’s Eve.

Steve Harvey’s breakthrough role was in 1996 with his flagship show, ‘The Steve Harvey Show’. Harvey received the NAAC Image Outstanding Actor Award in the Comedy Series for four years continuously from 1999 to 2002.

What about his personal life?

Steve Harvey was married Marcia Harvey, with whom he has twin daughters and a son. Later he married Mary Shackelford and he shares a son with her. After divorcing with her, he married Marjorie Bridges in the year 2007.

How much is Steve Harvey worth?

Steve Harvey has a net worth of $200 million. His main source of income is from his career as a comedian, a television host, a producer and a radio personality just among his few job titles. Steve Harvey is definitely one of the most talented American entertainers of the recent times apart from being one of the most successful comedian.

