Star Wars: Who is Rey in Star Wars franchise?

Rey is a fictional character in the Star Wars franchise. Also known as Rey Skywalker, Rey is a Jakku scavenger. She is a survivor on a desolate desert planet. When the droid BB-8 fugitives come to her in order to get help, Rey is drawn into this conflict of space-travel.

The character of Rey is portrayed by Daisy Ridley. Daisy Ridley, rose to fame with her portrayal as Rey when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was announced in 2014. According to Ridley, Rey is “a scavenger in a ship graveyard” who is “completely self-sufficient.” The character of Rey also appears in the film’s sequels, The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

The character of Rey was initially created by Lawrence Kasdan, J. J. Abrams, and Michael Arndt. Star Wars fans have highly praised the character of Rey. Here’s what you need to know about her character.

Who is Rey in Star Wars?

It is still not known who are Rey’s parents. A theory suggests that Rey is Han and Leia’s daughter. Other theories suggest that she is Qui-Gon Jinn or Obi-Wan’s granddaughter or she might be a clone to save the Jedi.

Rey is fluent in the alien and droid languages such as the Wookie language of Shyriiwook and BB-8’s language, Astromech Binary. Through her years with Jakku, Rey has developed a gift for machinery. She has also built her own Speeder from scratch.

Rey becomes a part of the Resistance’s conflict with the First Order. Rey trains herself to be a Jedi under the guidance of Luke Skywalker and General Leia. Rey is pitched against Supreme Leader Snoke, Kylo Ren, and the resurrected Emperor Palpatine in the franchise.

Who plays the character of Rey?

Daisy Jazz Isobel Ridley is known for her lead role of Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Daisy Ridley was born on 10 April 1992 in Westminster, London. She is also known for her roles in Ophelia (2018), Murder on the Orient Express (2017), and Peter Rabbit (2018). She started her acting career in 2013. Ridley is in a relationship with Tom Bateman since 2017.

Ridley has a net worth of $9 million. She is a well known English film and television actress. Ridley rose to fame as the female lead of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” with her role as Rey.

The post Star Wars: Who is Rey in Star Wars franchise? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.