Star Wars: The order to watch the films under the franchise !

Star Wars is one of the largest film franchises ever. It is an American epic space opera media franchise. George Lucas is the creator. The franchise has been expanded into various films and other media which includes television series, themed areas, video games, theme park attractions, comics books, and novels.

It started with a film trilogy and later expanded into a trilogy of trilogies known as the Skywalker saga. It is set in medias res. Between 1977 and 1983 the original trilogy was released, 1999 and 2005 the prequel trilogy, and 2015 and 2019 sequel trilogy.

All the major theatrical live-action films were nominated for Academic Awards. The original film was nominated for Best Picture, Director, Original Screen Play, and Supporting Actor. Many Star Wars television series have also been released. Most successful film merchandising franchise. For the most successful film merchandising franchise it holds the Guinness World record. A total of 15 Star Wars films have been released and many more are planned.

The galaxy so far will not slow down anytime soon. New installments, rectons, and re-writes are being added almost every year. With the unusual ordering of the film releases, it is very confusing which one to watch first and what order to be followed. Do the audience start with the first film’s (1977-1983’s) original trilogy and then go back to the prequels.

To make things easy now let’s discuss the order to watch the films released till now in the Star Wars franchise.

Star Wars Order Of The Flims –

Original Trilogy–

A New Hope (1977) Star Wars Episode IV

The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Star Wars Episode V

Return of the Jedi (1983) Star Wars Episode VI

Prequel Trilogy –

The Phantom Menace (1999) Star Wars Episode I

Attack of the Clones (2002) Star Wars Episode II

Revenge of the Sith (2005) Star Wars Episode III

Sequel Trilogy –

The Force Awakens (2015) Star Wars Episode VII

Rogue One (2016)

The Last Jedi (2017) Star Wars Episode VIII

Solo (2018)

The Rise of Skywalker (2019) Star Wars Episode IX

The post Star Wars: The order to watch the films under the franchise ! by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.