Star Wars series: Don’t hop the package of Star Wars film series

Star Wars, a film series created by George Lucas. It is one of the most successful film series from the 1970s. These movies were highly welcomed by the audience from the day it released. These movies contain a great storyline and cast. The next sequel will be released in 2021. Here we have updated the Star Wars in order. Check whether you have completed the film series of Star Wars.

Star Wars movies in order

STAR WARS:

Release date: May 25, 1977

Director: George Lucas

Writer: George Lucas

Producer: Gary Kurtz

Cast: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Cushing, Alec Guinness

THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK:

Release date: 1980

Director: Irvin Kershner

Writer: George Lucas

Producer: Gary Kurtz

Cast: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, Frank Oz

RETURN OF THE JEDI:

Release date: May 25, 1983

Director: Richard Marquand

Writer: George Lucas

Producer: Howard Kazanjian

Cast: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, Frank Oz

THE PHANTOM MENACE:

Release date: 1999

Director: George Lucas

Writer: George Lucas

Producer: Rick McCallum

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Jake Lloyd, Ian McDiarmid, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Pernilla August, Frank Oz

EPISODE II – ATTACK OF THE CLONES:

Release date: May 12, 2002

Director: George Lucas

Writer: George Lucas

Producer: Rick McCallum

Cast: Ewan MacGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Frank Oz

REVENGE OF THE SITH:

Release date: May 15, 2005

Director: George Lucas

Writer: George Lucas

Producer: Rick McCallum

Cast: Ewan MacGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Frank Oz

THE FORCE AWAKENS:

Release date: December 14, 2015

Director: J. J. Abrams

Writer: Lawrence Kasdan, J. J. Abrams, Michael Arndt

Producer: Kathleen Kennedy, J. J. Abrams, Bryan Burk

Cast: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Max von Sydow

THE LAST JEDI:

Release date: December 9, 2017

Director: Rian Johnson

Writer: Rian Johnson

Producer: Kathleen Kennedy, Ram Bergman

Cast: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, Frank Oz, Benicio del Toro

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER:

Release date: December 16, 2019

Director: J. J. Abrams

Writer: Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, J. J. Abrams, Chris Terrio

Producer: J. J. Abrams, Michelle Rejwan, Kathleen Kennedy

Cast: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams

The post Star Wars series: Don’t hop the package of Star Wars film series by Abbie Reynolds appeared first on The TeCake.