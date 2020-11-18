Star Wars Order: What is the best order to watch the Star Wars movies?

If you are planning the ultimate Star Wars movie marathon, we have got you covered. There can be a number of ways to watch the saga, and one would prefer to watch it according to the release date. You can want it in a different order to give it another twist. The Star Wars franchise has a total of 9 movies, with more movies and shows on the way.

There are three main ways to watch the “Star Wars” saga i.e., in release order, chronological order, or the popular “machete” order.

The Chronological Order

This is pretty simple and a very straight forward order to follow if you want to indulge yourself in the Star Wars franchise.

Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Episode IV – A New Hope

Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

The Machete Order

The machete order is one of the most preferred ones. It begins with the original trilogy of film that keeps the reveal of the Vader a surprise. Star Wars fan Rod Hilton had released this Machete Order, which eliminates Episode I, “The Phantom Menace,” and creates a flashback-like for the series. It does not include Solo and Rogue One as its focus is mainly on the Skywalker premise.

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

(The Phantom Menace, if you wish)

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

Return of the Jedi

The Force Awakens

The Last Jedi

The Rise of Skywalker

How to watch the saga with the new films included

Solo

Rogue One

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

(“The Phantom Menace” if you wish)

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

Return of the Jedi

The Force Awakens

The Last Jedi

The Rise of Skywalker

And if you want to include the tv spin-offs too which have become important to this iconic franchise, we have prepared that list too. We recommend you to combine it with the machete order.

Solo

Star Wars: Rebels seasons 1-4

Rogue One

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

(“The Phantom Menace” if you wish)

Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (movie)

Star Wars: Clone Wars, seasons 1-7 through season seven, episode 8

Revenge of the Sith

Clone Wars, season 7, episodes 9 through 12

Return of the Jedi

The Mandalorian

The Force Awakens

The Last Jedi

The Rise of Skywalker

There is no right or wrong order to watch the saga. You can choose the one you are most comfortable with, and Star Wars franchise will not fail to amaze you.

The post Star Wars Order: What is the best order to watch the Star Wars movies? by Beny Parker appeared first on The TeCake.