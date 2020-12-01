Star Wars films series, What is the complete set of star war series?

Trace the forty years of the Star Wars world with the posters of all the films of the historical saga released so far!

The myth began on May 25, 1977, when, almost amidst general indifference, a new film halfway between fantasy and science fiction was released in US cinemas. That film was Star Wars and shortly thereafter the success would be overwhelming.

But let’s retrace all the stages of this story together

Here are the some of our favourites.

“A New Hope” (1977)

The very first film of the saga comes out in Italy with the title of “Star Wars”. The film will change the world of cinema forever, thanks to incredible special effects that were truly “science fiction” at the time!

“The Empire Strikes Back” (1980)

This is probably the most beloved film by the “Starwarsian” fans both for the valuable technical realization and for the story embellished by a great final twist!

“Return of the Jedi” (1983)

The last chapter of the Original Trilogy closes the “prince” trend of the Star Wars and starts again some new trends which loved as always.

“The Phantom Menace” (1999)

After 16 years from the conclusion of the story of Luke and his companions, Star Wars are back with a new “Prequel” trilogy, set years and years before the events told in the first trilogy. The result, contrary to great expectations, is not entirely satisfactory.

“Attack of the Clones” (2002)

The second film in the Prequel Trilogy introduces many new characters but, like the previous film, does not fully convince longtime fans.

“Revenge of the Sith” (2005)

The final chapter of the saga (or so it was thought) that definitely raises the tone of the second trilogy, with special effects and lightsaber duels that are definitely breathtaking.

“The Force Awakens” (2015)

After Disney’s purchase of the entire Star Wars world, here is the announcement that has sparked the enthusiasm of generations of fans: three new films arrive that will tell the events that took place after the defeat of the Empire at the end of the Trilogy Original!

“Rogue One” (2016)

In addition to the new trend inaugurated by the “Awakening of the Force”, Disney also wants to expand the Star Wars world with three stories that deepen the events of the Original Trilogy. The first is “Star Wars: Rogue One”, which is placed temporally shortly before the very first film of the saga (“A new Hope”).

“The Last Jedi” (2017)

Rey wants to learn the ways of the Jedi from Luke, as the First Order prepares to deliver a decisive blow to crush the Resistance once and for all. But Kylo Ren’s ambition and the strange bond that binds him to Rey gives an unexpected turn to the story

“Solo” (2018)

The second spin-off tells about the exploits of the young Han Solo. In the film, older generation fans were finally able to see how the most Gascon smuggler in the galaxy met the legendary Chewbacca and became commander of the Millenium Falcon.

“The Rise of Skywalker” (2019)

The end of the story that began way back in 1977. A dark enemy reveals himself after decades of hidden plots and Rey and Kylo Ren must finally fulfill their destiny as the Resistance attempts a last, desperate attack to free the galaxy.

