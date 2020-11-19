Stanger Things 4: Renewed or cancelled by Netflix?

The American science fiction-horror television series Stranger Things season 4 is titled Stranger Things 4. It was announced in September 2019 by Netflix. Season 4 will also be produced by the Duffers Brothers along with Iain Paterson, Dan Cohen, and Shawn Levy. As per reports, the production was halted in March 2020 due to Covid. The exact date of release is hard to determine. Till now the creators have not announced anything. Speculations are there that it will release in 2021 but nothing cannot be confirmed.

Stranger Things 4 Development –

Planning for season 4 happened before the release of last season. In an interview, the series creators have shared that the creative team had already met on many occasions to discuss the show’s future.

Netflix announced that it had signed the Duffer Brothers for a new multi-year television and film deal in September 2019. The deal was reportedly worth 9 figures.

A one-minute-long teaser was released by Netflix to announce the renewal of season 4. The teaser shows a tickling grandfather clock in the Upside Down. It ends with a tagline “We’re not in Hawkins anymore”.

The producers also shared “We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction. We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes”. At the end of season 2, the audience knew who is Billy, the Russian were going to come in. The audience did not know the mall and stuff, but again they knew these big broad strokes. It is just about filling in those lines in detail. They are very excited about the new season and it would surely be different from the previous one.

Stranger Things 4 who all can be seen –

Winona Ryder

David Harbour

Finn Wolfhard

Millie Bobby Brown

Caleb McLaughlin

Noah Schnapp

Sadie Sink

Natalia Dyer

Charlie Heaton

Joe Keery

Maya Hawke

Priah Ferguson

Cara Buono

Brett Gelman

