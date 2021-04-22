Spider Man movies coming to Disney+ with the new deal!

Walt Disney Company and Sony Group Corporation have signed a multi-year content licensing deal, which gives Disney US the television and streaming rights for “Spider Man”. The deal also involves other upcoming Sony movies after their initial runs on Netflix Inc. The announcement came two weeks after Sony and Netflix signed a deal that has given the first run rights to Netflix to run Sony films after their theatrical release.

According to the reports, this deal between Sony and Disney includes Sony’s theatrical releases from 2022 to 2026 and “begins for each film following the Pay One TV window”. Other than that, Disney also has rights to Sony’s old production including “Spider Man”, “Jumanji” and “Hotel Transylvania”.

As a result of this contract, Hulu, which is led by Disney, will also have access to good number of Sony’s titles from June. However, no plans for Disney have been specified, but people are now eagerly waiting for Spider Man to stream on Disney.

Keith Le Goy, president of Worldwide Distribution and Networks for Sony Pictures Entertainment stated, “We are thrilled to team up with Disney on delivering our titles to their viewers and subscribers. This agreement cements a key piece of our film distribution strategy, which is to maximize the value of each of our films, by making them available to consumers across all windows with a wide range of key partners.”

The official announcement said the deal “gives Disney enormous programming potential across its platforms and makes them key destinations for a robust collection of Spider-Man films.”

SPE motion picture group chairman Tom Rothman said the Netflix and Sony deals are “reflective of the exceptional and unique value belonging to the culturally impactful films we make and market. There is nothing like Sony Pictures’ outstanding slate freely available in the modern marketplace, and the demand for it is accordingly robust.”

However, the actual worth of the deals in numbers haven’t been announced yet. The two companies are also trying to avoid commenting on the financial terms of the deal.

