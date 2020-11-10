Spider-Man 3 renewed or cancelled?

Spider-Man is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Sam Raimi directed the film and David Koepp did the screenplay. It was the 1st installment in the Spider-Man Trilogy. The main character is played by Tobey Maguire. The other main characters include Williem Dafoe, James Franco, Cliff Robertson, Kirsten Dunst, and Rosemary Harris.

The film centers around Peter Parker, who develops spider-like superhuman abilities after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider. The development of the film began in the mid-1980s. Peter’s relaxation in European vacation takes an unexpected turn. Nick Fury comes to Peter’s hotel room to recruit him for a mission. The world is in danger. The 4 massive elemental creatures Earth, air, water, and fire emerge from the whole in-universe. Peter then plays the Spider-Man to help Fury to fight evil entities and stop them wreaking havoc across the continent.

The film is a super hit among the audience. Now the audience is eagerly is waiting for a new film from the Spider-Man franchise.

When will Spider-Man 3 hit screen?

As per sources Spider-Man 3 is in production finally. Due to the current situation, things are going a bit slow. Speculation is there that it would release next year. But nothing cannot be confirmed as of now as officially nothing is announced. The audience will have to wait till further announcements are made.

Who all can be seen in Spider-Man 3?

Tom Holland will be back as Peter Parker (Spider-Man). He will also be joined by Zendaya as MJ. Jacob Batalon has also confirmed his role as Peter BFF. But till now Sony has not confirmed as yet. For further clarification, the audience will have to wait for Sony’s update.

What would be the storyline of Spider-Man 3?

Till now neither Sony nor the creators have revealed the story of Spider-Man 3. Since it’s in the initial development stage predicting anything would be difficult. Clarifications can be made only after the official announcements.

